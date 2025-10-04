Kajol on the importance of women supporting each other: Feminism is about women standing up for women

Kajol is having quite a busy 2025 with her four projects coming in the last four months–Maa, Sarzameen, The Trial Season 2 and her chat show with author Twinkle Khanna. Mention this busy phase to her and she says, “It has been luck, meri kismat hai ki mujhe itne alag tareeke ke roles mile. It’s just been the way things have happened and unfolded in front of me. I have never planned my life, and I don’t plan to start now.” Kajol (Photo: Instagram)

Her last three fictional roles have all seen her as a protective mother. Why do these roles appeal to her? “It just somehow happened that all three characters happened to be protective mothers. In fact, Sarzameen should have been released last year but it got pushed to this year. So it all kind of came together. But I am a very protective mother in my natural life as well. Somewhere down the line, when people write a script or approach me for a film, they do see me in this one aspect of me which is very strong. So, maybe that’s why it comes across as that,” Kajol responds.

During the trailer launch of The Trial season 2, the actor was questioned about the choices her character in the show makes, including forgiving her husband who cheated on her. Ask her about it and she admits that irrespective of how much we have grown, women are still judged for any decision they make. “It was very interesting that a woman turned up and asked this question because no man in the audience did that. It was a woman judging a woman. I have always said that I believe feminism is about women standing up for women. It is about us standing up for ourselves. I wouldn’t say it has nothing to do with any other gender, but more than 60-70%, it’s got to do with us empowering ourselves and our own gender around us,” she says.