Kajol reveals how she never wanted to be an actor because of her mother Tanuja: ‘Nobody could ever pay me to…’

Actor Kajol may be one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars today, but the actor has revealed that there was a time when she never wanted to step into the film industry — all because of what she witnessed growing up in a storied film family. In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kajol spoke candidly about how her mother, veteran actor Tanuja Mukherjee, faced immense challenges as a working woman in cinema. Tanuja Mukherjee with daughter Kajol

Remembered for iconic roles in Jewel Thief (1967) and Haathi Mere Saathi (1971), Tanuja was known for her effortless screen presence and powerful performances alongside legends like Rajesh Khanna and Uttam Kumar. Yet, behind the glamour was a story of constant hard work and financial instability, one that shaped Kajol’s own outlook toward fame and success.

“When I was growing up, I realised that she struggled a lot,” Kajol shared. “She worked 24/7 and didn’t get paid even half as much as she should have. It wasn’t a stable or continuous source of income. I remember thinking, ‘I never want to work that hard.’ She would work from seven in the morning till late at night, sometimes coming home only to bathe and head back to set. She did that for years when we were kids. Nobody could pay me enough to do that. That was the main factor that made me not want to be in films. Otherwise, with my mom, my dad, my grandfather…it was such a normal part of my life, so I was never starstruck by it.”

Kajol’s remarks also align with ongoing conversations about fair pay and humane work hours for women in film — a concern echoed by other actors like Deepika Padukone in recent years. The actor said she now ensures every project she signs respects her time, boundaries, and creative comfort.

“If I like a script, there aren’t too many do’s and don’ts,” Kajol added. “But I have a few clear boundaries. I will not subject myself to scenes of molestation or rape. I don’t enjoy them as subjects, and I don’t feel they’re necessary to prove my worth as an actor.” Kajol’s honest reflection offers a rare glimpse into how her mother’s resilience not only shaped her work ethic but also taught her to value balance.