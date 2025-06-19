Kajol reveals why Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan don’t watch her movies: ‘Unko pasand nahi hai apni maa ko…’

Last year, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan took the audience on a thrilling ride with their supernatural horror film Shaitaan. Much to the delight of fans, they later promised us a sequel. But as we were eagerly waiting for Shaitaan 2, Ajay surprised us with another film from the world of Shaitaan. We are talking about the upcoming spin-off titled Maa, set in the same universe, starring Ajay’s actor wife Kajol in the lead. Well, Kajol is currently on a promotional spree for the same. During one such interview, she got candid about her children Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan, who don’t like watching her films. Nysa, Kajol, Ajay and Yug

Yes, you read that right. When asked if her kids give her pointers for her work, Kajol told Filmygyan, “Mere bache toh humesha mujhe bolte hain ki 'Mumma you have done a good job'. But unko meri picturein pasand nahi aati hai, kyunki mujhe rona dhona padta hai usmein. Unko pasand nahi hai ki apni maa ko matlab screen pe rote hue dekhte hain. Toh unko achha nahi lagta hai. Matlab Nysa aur Yug dono jo hain, bohot hi sehmay sehmay ho jaate hain jab unko lagta hai, you know, main ro rahi hun ya jo bhi hai. Maine bohot bola hai ki picture hai, picture hai, fake hai, fake hai! Lekin nahi sunte hain meri baat.”

Kajol also opened up about Nysa and whether she has plans to follow in her actor mother’s footsteps into Bollywood. Kajol revealed the answer while reacting to a fan comment, which read, “The way Rasha is taking Raveena ma'am's legacy ahead, Nysa will carry forward Kajol's ️‍🔥😍.” Kajol shared, “No, I don't think she will. She's not interested in movies. I love all the kids in my family aur main yahi chahungi unke liye ki woh wohi karein jo unko khushi deti hai, jinse unko lagta hai ki, you know, that they will succeed in, they are happy in. And I'm very very happy to see that.”

Well, we wish Yug and Nysa all the best for whichever career path they choose. Meanwhile, Kajol is all set to return to the silver screen with Maa on June 27. How excited are you?