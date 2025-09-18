Kajol shares BTS fun with SRK-Aryan Khan from The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere; Ananya-Shanaya turn cheerleaders

Last night, the biggest stars of Bollywood came together to celebrate the biggest debut and the most-awaited show of the year. Yes, we are talking about the star-studded premiere of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which marks the beginning of the star kid's filmmaking career. We have already witnessed the gorgeous red carpet looks from celebrity guests such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday amongst others last night. But much to our delight, SRK’s beloved co-star and good friend Kajol has now dropped unseen behind the scene pictures from the premiere last night.

The night began with Kajol leaving SRK and Ajay Devgn in splits by calling the show ‘The Beep Beeps of Bollywood’, and ended with iconic selfies with Aryan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan. Along with her photo dump from The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, Kajol shared, “With the Ba***ds of Bollywood ;) congrats @___aryan___ .. only thing more awesome I'm sure will be ur show! Too excited...” While Kajol celebrated Aryan and his show, his sister Suhana’s childhood besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turned cheerleaders for him. Shanaya shared an unseen picture with Aryan and his brother AbRam Khan, whereas Ananya reposted a throwback snap from when they were kids.

Along with the picture featuring her and Aryan on what looks like a boat, Ananya shared, “Go Aryan!!!! You've poured everything into this show and now the world is gonna ENJOY!!! @___aryan___ #BadsOfBollywood out tomorrow 🕺🕺.” It’s as though the entire industry came together to support Aryan, and it is absolutely wholesome. Even filmmaker Farah Khan gave Aryan a shout-out and wrote, “My Boy! The kindest, sweetest, talented n most hardworking director iv ever had the privilege to choreograph for.. @___aryan___ may the movie gods bless you with love n success for #the B***dsofBollywood ❤️ lov u.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is all set to premiere on Netflix today.