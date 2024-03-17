Kamiya Jani wins National Digital Creators Award: To get recognition from the PM gives a stamp on our profession

In a momentous occasion, travel creator Kamiya Jani was awarded the National Digital Creators Award in the Best Travel Creator category for Curly Tales by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. The event marked a significant milestone not only for Jani but for content creators across the nation. Reflecting on the unforgettable experience, Jani expresses, "It was one of the most memorable moments of my life. Given the way content creation has gained popularity and everybody is a content creator in its own way. To get this kind of recognition from the Prime Minister of the country gives a seal and stamp on our profession." Kamiya Jani wins National Digital Creator award

She highlights the importance of such recognition in the evolving landscape of content creation, stating, "This is something to be taken seriously, with the kind of impact content creators are having on the overall community, be it in their own niche or whatever expertise they hold. We just got a lot of value and respect for our profession, which was lacking all this while."

The ceremony, where PM Modi honoured 23 outstanding creators from various fields, left a lasting impression on Jani. Recalling the moment she stood before the Prime Minister, the 35-year-old remarks, "It was a very special moment and it will be remembered by me all my life. The moment I was right there in front of him, I wasn't sure if this moment was happening for real or not. I pretty much forgot what I had thought I would say and I ended up saying something else."

Jani's interaction with PM Modi also shed light on the power of social media influence. " I did have a question for him, 'Which place shall I visit first, Lakshadweep or Dwarka?' Whatever he posts on social media, clearly becomes a trend. He is literally the influencer of the influencers and he is the trend," she observes. As a travel and tourism enthusiast, Jani appreciated the Prime Minister's encouragement to explore various states in India. "He is literally the influencer of the influencers and he is the trend. I am from the travel and tourism space and I am happy to see that kind of encouragement coming from him to visit various states in India. He also mentioned about visiting the religious spots and not just for temples, but to boost local economies, by supporting them. By buying handicrafts, staying there for a few days, enjoying their culture and much more," she further adds.

The first edition of National Awards for content creators signifies a paradigm shift in recognising the impact of digital content on society. Jani says, "Holding National Awards for content creators in itself says a lot. This kind of recognition till now was only given to the film industry. We have heard of National Film Awards, and always looked up to actors and actresses. Here, content creators are doing work which is leading to social change, it's not just about dancing and making reels."

"Somebody is talking about sustainability, culture and heritage, technology and so much more, all of these elements are so important. Audiences can relate more to content creators because we are from the same community, we are not stars who are only on the big screen. And, I am glad that the government of India is identifying and appreciating our work," ends Jani.