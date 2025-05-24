Kangana Ranaut, Sushmita Sen mourn Mukul Dev’s demise, Son of Sardaar 2 co-star Vindu reveals ‘he battled loneliness’

Today morning, the nation woke up to heartbreaking news. Film and television actor Mukul Dev had breathed his last, at the age of 54. Sharing the news of his sudden demise, Mukul’s actor brother Rahul Dev shared, “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night... He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Cremation at 5 pm. Address: Dayanand Mukti Dham, H6QR & GF4, Nizamuddin West, Delhi-110013 (Lodhi crematorium).” Late actor Mukul Dev

Rahul Dev shares a post for late brother Mukul Dev

Soon after the news surfaced online, Mukul Dev’s friends from the industry as well as fans showered social media with condolences and tribute. Mourning his death, actor Kangana Ranaut shared, “Terribly sad. RIP Mukul ji,” whereas Mukul’s first co-star Sushmita Sen wrote, “Mukul Dev Rest in peace you wonderful soul❤️🙏.” Ajay Devgn, who worked with Mukul in Son of Sardaar (2012) and the upcoming Son of Sardaar 2, shared, “Still trying to process it... Mukul It's all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti🙏.”

Bollywood celebs mourn Mukul Dev's demise

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also penned an emotional note, which read, “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again. Om Shanti 🙏🏼.”

Meanwhile, in a chat with ETimes, Mukul’s friend and Son of Sardaar co-star Vindu Dara Singh revealed that the late actor was suffering from loneliness and used to drink a lot. Vindu was quoted saying, “I don’t think he was suffering from any disease but he used to drink a lot and would have gutkha. He had become overweight and he battled loneliness. He has a daughter but she is also, she was not staying with him. He was making his comeback with Son of Sardaar but the sad part is he won’t be there to see it. It is very tragic news.” Vindu further revealed that Mukul was hospitalised for over a week in Delhi where he passed away last night.

Mukul began his journey in Bollywood in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt’s Dastak, which also marked Sushmita Sen’s acting debut. He went on to make a name in the industry with films such as Himmatwala (1998), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) and Son of Sardaar (2012). Mukul was all set to make his comeback with Son of Sardaar 2. The actor isn’t amongst us today, but he will continue to live on in memories through his wonderful work. May he rest in peace.