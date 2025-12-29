Kannada, Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM found dead at Bengaluru PG

Known face in the Kannada and Tamil industries, Nandini CM was found dead at her paying guest accommodation in Kengeri. Best recognised for her roles in serials such as Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, and Neenade Naa, the actor's demise has sent shock waves through the regional entertainment community. Kannada, Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM found dead

​The tragic incident is believed to have occurred between 11:16pm on December 28 and 12:30am on December 29, 2025. According reports, Nandini had visited her friend Puneeth’s house earlier that evening, returning to her second-floor room at approximately 11:23pm and locking the door from the inside.



When Puneeth later failed to reach her via phone, he grew concerned and alerted the PG manager, Kumar, and the person in charge, Kiran. Upon forcing the door open, they discovered Nandini hanging in her room. The Kengeri Police were notified of the situation and informed her family who arrived in Bengaluru from Ballari.

​Nandini’s journey in the industry was marked by her lovee for acting. After completing her PUC in Ballari in 2018, she initially enrolled in an engineering course however, she eventually discontinued her studies to pursue professional acting training.

Since 2019, she had been a consistent presence in Kannada television while residing in various accommodations across Bengaluru, having moved to her Kengeri residence in August 2025.

Reportedly, Nandini had been offered a government job on compassionate grounds in 2023 following her father's passing, but she declined the security of the position to follow her acting dreams—a decision that could have led to internal family disagreements and subsequent pressure to get married.

​As per media reports, the Kengeri Police have officially registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR No. 76/2025) under Section 194 of the BNSS Act, 2023. While preliminary findings suggest a tragic end, the specific circumstances and cause leading to her death remain under active investigation.