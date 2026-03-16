Kanye West postpones India concert, new date announced; take a look

The announcement comes amid massive anticipation surrounding Kanye’s first-ever performance in India. With the rapper’s global popularity and the buzz around the concert’s high ticket prices, the event had already begun trending online, drawing attention from fans across the country.

The show, which was originally scheduled for March 29, will now take place on May 23. The organisers released a statement saying, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026.” The update was shared on the official ticketing website, which confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new date. There are no updates for refunds as of yet.

Fans in India eager to watch Kanye West perform live will have to wait a little longer. The rapper’s much-anticipated debut concert in the country has officially been postponed, with organisers pushing the date back by nearly two months.

Anticipation builds for Ye’s India debut

Kanye West, a multiple Grammy-winning artist, had lined up his maiden concert in India at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The performance is expected to draw thousands of fans to the national capital, with the venue reportedly nearing capacity as excitement builds around the event. While many fans initially hoped the rapper might announce additional shows in other cities, the Delhi concert remains the only confirmed performance as of now.

Rumours and speculation around the delay

In the days leading up to the announcement, rumours about the show’s possible cancellation had already begun circulating online. Some fans linked the speculation to wider geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, a planned India performance by Flipperachi had been cancelled amid the ongoing conflict in the region. The Bahraini rapper’s track Fa9la, which featured in the film Dhurandhar, had gone viral and even topped multiple Billboard Arabia charts in the same week, including Top 100 Artists, Hot 100 Songs, Top 50 Khaleeji and Top 50 Arabic Hip Hop. The achievement also earned him a place in the Guinness World Records. Despite the song’s success, his India show was postponed.

Because of this, some social media users speculated that Kanye’s concert might face a similar fate. Online chatter suggested that the postponement could also be linked to the release of Kanye’s long-delayed album Bully, which is scheduled to drop on March 27 — just days before the original concert date. For now, the only confirmed update is the new date: May 23 — giving fans a little more time before Ye finally takes the stage in India.