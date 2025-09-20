Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other Bollywood celebs react to Homebound's Oscar entry: ‘This is huge!’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt message on social media, congratulating Karan Johar and the entire team behind the film. She posted a poster of Homebound and wrote, “Congratulations to my love @karanjohar. To the incredible @neeraj.ghaywan, @adarpoonawalla, @apoorva1972, @ishaankhatter, @janhvikapoor, @vishaljethwa06, @reem_sameer8, and @dharmamovies. This is one film I can’t wait to watch.”
Ananya Panday also expressed her excitement, sharing her thoughts on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Wow!! This is incredible. Congratulations to the entire team. Can’t wait to watch this beautiful heartbreaking film in cinemas. Everything that you make is a masterclass. So happy for all of you!!!”
A host of other celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Shakun Batra, also took to social media to congratulate the cast and crew of the film.
The film's cast members have also shared their reactions. Janhvi Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed her emotions on Instagram, stating, “Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself.”
Vishal Jethwa, who plays Chandan, highlighted the film's universal appeal, emphasizing its potential to resonate with audiences worldwide. He shared a heartfelt post on the film's selection, remembering his father.
Beyond the immediate team, the film's selection has garnered praise from various quarters of the industry. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap lauded the film's storytelling and its timely narrative, while actress Huma Qureshi commended the performances and the film's potential to bring global attention to Indian cinema.
As Homebound gears up for its theatrical release in India on September 26, the overwhelming support from the Bollywood community underscores the film's significance and the collective hope for its success at the Oscars.