Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other Bollywood celebs react to Homebound's Oscar entry: ‘This is huge!’

Bollywood's response to Homebound being selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous celebrities expressing their congratulations and excitement. Several Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday have reacted to Homebound becoming India's official entry to Oscars 2026 Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt message on social media, congratulating Karan Johar and the entire team behind the film. She posted a poster of Homebound and wrote, “Congratulations to my love @karanjohar. To the incredible @neeraj.ghaywan, @adarpoonawalla, @apoorva1972, @ishaankhatter, @janhvikapoor, @vishaljethwa06, @reem_sameer8, and @dharmamovies. This is one film I can’t wait to watch.”

Ananya Panday also expressed her excitement, sharing her thoughts on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Wow!! This is incredible. Congratulations to the entire team. Can’t wait to watch this beautiful heartbreaking film in cinemas. Everything that you make is a masterclass. So happy for all of you!!!”

A host of other celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Shakun Batra, also took to social media to congratulate the cast and crew of the film.

A host of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the case and crew of Homebound on becoming India;s official entry to the Oscars

The film's cast members have also shared their reactions. Janhvi Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed her emotions on Instagram, stating, “Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself.”

Ishaan Khatter, portraying Shoaib, shared his pride in the film's selection, saying, “Some films are bigger than us. Homebound is one such film.”

Vishal Jethwa, who plays Chandan, highlighted the film's universal appeal, emphasizing its potential to resonate with audiences worldwide. He shared a heartfelt post on the film's selection, remembering his father.