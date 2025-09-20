Edit Profile
    Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other Bollywood celebs react to Homebound's Oscar entry: ‘This is huge!’

    Homebound as India’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards has sparked a wave of excitement and support from Bollywood's elite, especially on social media.

    Published on: Sep 20, 2025 12:34 PM IST
    By Samarth Goyal
    Bollywood's response to Homebound being selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous celebrities expressing their congratulations and excitement.

    Several Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday have reacted to Homebound becoming India's official entry to Oscars 2026
    Several Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday have reacted to Homebound becoming India's official entry to Oscars 2026

    Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt message on social media, congratulating Karan Johar and the entire team behind the film. She posted a poster of Homebound and wrote, “Congratulations to my love @karanjohar. To the incredible @neeraj.ghaywan, @adarpoonawalla, @apoorva1972, @ishaankhatter, @janhvikapoor, @vishaljethwa06, @reem_sameer8, and @dharmamovies. This is one film I can’t wait to watch.”

    Kareena Kapoor Khan said she cant wait to watch the film
    Kareena Kapoor Khan said she cant wait to watch the film

    Ananya Panday also expressed her excitement, sharing her thoughts on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Wow!! This is incredible. Congratulations to the entire team. Can’t wait to watch this beautiful heartbreaking film in cinemas. Everything that you make is a masterclass. So happy for all of you!!!”

    Ananya Panday's post for Homebound
    Ananya Panday's post for Homebound

    A host of other celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Shakun Batra, also took to social media to congratulate the cast and crew of the film.

    A host of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the case and crew of Homebound on becoming India;s official entry to the Oscars
    A host of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the case and crew of Homebound on becoming India;s official entry to the Oscars

    The film's cast members have also shared their reactions. Janhvi Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed her emotions on Instagram, stating, “Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself.”

    Ishaan Khatter, portraying Shoaib, shared his pride in the film's selection, saying, “Some films are bigger than us. Homebound is one such film.”

    Vishal Jethwa, who plays Chandan, highlighted the film's universal appeal, emphasizing its potential to resonate with audiences worldwide. He shared a heartfelt post on the film's selection, remembering his father.

    Beyond the immediate team, the film's selection has garnered praise from various quarters of the industry. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap lauded the film's storytelling and its timely narrative, while actress Huma Qureshi commended the performances and the film's potential to bring global attention to Indian cinema.

    As Homebound gears up for its theatrical release in India on September 26, the overwhelming support from the Bollywood community underscores the film's significance and the collective hope for its success at the Oscars.

