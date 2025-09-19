Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan's Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer, named India's official entry for 2026 Oscars

Even before it releases in theatres across India, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is earning acclaim. On Friday, it was officially selected as India's entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film Category. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in Homebound.

Homebound is India's entry for the Oscars

The Film Federation of India, an independent body tasked with the selection, announced Homeland being named as India's entry on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The film will now compete with official entries from over a hundred countries in a bid to first get nominated for and then win the award for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars next year. Three Indian films have been nominated in the category over the years - Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan. But none managed to win. India's only wins at the Oscars have come in the open categories, including two for RRR in 2023.

All about Homebound

Homebound has been the toast of the Western festival circuits this year. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it earned a standing ovation. Recently, at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, it finished second runner-up in the International People’s Choice Award race.

Homebound marks Neeraj Ghaywan's return to direction after almost a decade. The film stars Ishaan and Vishal as two rural boys who dream of a government job to earn respect. Both face caste and communal discrimination. Janhvi Kapoor also stars as their friend. The film is based on a true story that was originally recounted in a 2020 New York Times essay by Basharat Peer. A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Homebound counts legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese as an executive producer. It will release in India on 26 September.