Kareena Kapoor Khan has been following the same diet for 18 years; a look at what she eats in a day

Apart from being the ultimate diva and a supremely versatile actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of fittest celebrities of our country. Thanks to social media, fans already know that Bebo indulges in a rigorous workout routine which includes yoga, strength training, pilates and cardio to stay fit. But as they say, 80% of fitness results are attributed to diet. Well, Kareena is a self-proclaimed foodie, much like her entire Punjabi family, who has travelled the world and has enjoyed different cuisines. But her daily diet, more or less, has been the exact same since 2007. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the fit foodie

That’s what Kareena Kapoor Khan’s longtime dietician c revealed in a chat with The Lallantop. Rujuta shared that Bebo has been following the same diet since the last 18 years now. Talking about what the actor eats in a day, Rujuta revealed, “Dry fruits like almonds, raisins or figs as soon as she wakes up; paratha or poha for breakfast; dal and rice for lunch; cheese toast (sometimes) or mango/mango milkshake (seasonal) for evening snack; and khichdi with ghee/pulao for dinner.”

For the uninitiated, Rujuta has been working with Kareena since the latter's size zero era which we witnessed in Tashan (2008). Revealing a staple dish in Bebo’s diet, Rujuta shared that the actor prefers eating homemade khichdi with ghee most of the week. Kareena herself had revealed this secret at Rujuta’s book launch in April this year. Talking about the same, Bebo had called khichdi her ‘comfort food’, so much so that the actor can’t sleep at night if she knows that the dish is not in her diet.

On the film front, Kareena had two major releases last year in 2024 — heist comedy Crew co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Up next, Bebo will share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s crime-drama Daayra.