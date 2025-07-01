Kareena talks about taking Kapoor legacy forward with Karisma before Ranbir came; fans say ‘Karisma walked before…’

The Kapoor Khandaan is not just a family of actors. They are Bollywood royalty, who have a profound legacy behind them. Currently the members from the clan who are majorly ruling the industry include Kareena Kapoor Khan (44), her cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor (42) and his wife Alia Bhatt Kapoor (32). More often than not, RK is described as the ‘chirag’ of the Kapoor Khandaan, with his impactful screen presence, crazy fan-following and exciting line up of films. But in a recent interview, Kareena gave the credit of taking forward their family’s legacy to herself and her sister Karisma Kapoor (51), who was the queen of hearts in the 1990s and early 2000s. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

In a chat with Barkha Dutt, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was quoted saying, “I think we’ve carried on the Kapoor legacy. It was only me and Karishma before Ranbir came in. So the two girls, actually like my mother says, they’re not tigresses, they are tigers because they did take the legacy forward.” While Ranbir Kapoor began his acting journey 18 years ago, Kareena completed 25 years in the industry this year. But Karisma Kapoor was the first Kapoor woman to enter mainstream cinema 34 years ago, breaking the family’s tradition of having only male stars.

Well, netizens across social media agree with Kareena. At least partially, about how Karisma took forward the family’s legacy. Under a viral Reddit thread, one fan shared, “Karishma walked before Kareena and Ranbir could run,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “Karishma ran before Kareena and Ranbir could crawl.” A comment read, “Definitely…Karishma made it easier. Atleast we used to know Kareena as “Karishma ki behen” almost all my childhood,” whereas another fan opined, “100% true! Give the girls the credit. Ranbir was declared the “future of Bollywood” on day 1… and yes he is good actor but he didn’t have to toil like Karishma had to prove her worth!”

