Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pic of Inaaya and Baby Jeh aka Jehangir; wishes Soha-Kunal’s princess a happy birthday

Ever since the attempted robbery incident at their Mumbai residence in January, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been more protective of their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. Bebo, who used to share sneak peeks of their family time on social media every now and then, stopped posting her sons’ pictures, except the rare snap on Ganesh Charuthi. The couple even requested the paparazzi to give the star kids some space. However, today on her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s 8th birthday, it looks like Kareena decided to make an exception with a special Instagram post.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s princess Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned 8 years old today. On this happy occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official social media handle to share a loving birthday wish. The first picture features the birthday girl with her uncle Saif Ali Khan. Their warm smiles will melt your heart. The second image in this Instagram post seems like one of Inaaya and her cousin brother Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh’s first pictures together. In the photograph, Kareena is standing with Inaaya as she meets baby Jeh. In the caption below, Bebo wrote, “Happy birthday Princess Innaya …❤️love, joy and all the not sugar free cake in the world 🌈❤️😇 @kunalkemmu @sakpataudi.”

In 2016, Saif and Kareena welcomed their first son Taimur into the world. A year later in 2017, Saif’s sister Soha and her husband Kunal were blessed with a sweet baby girl who they named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. When he got his daughter’s name inked on his body, doting daddy Kunal had revealed how Inaaya’s middle name ‘Naumi’ means Goddess Durga.

On the work front, Kareena is all set to return to our screens with Crew 2. The film will be a sequel to her 2024 heist comedy, where Bebo along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu portrayed the roles of flight attendants.