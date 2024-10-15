Karisma reveals similarity between Taimur, Raha and herself; calls Ranbir and Kareena the biggest industry insiders

This weekend, Bollywood’s royal sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor graced Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. They were glamorous, sassy and absolutely hilarious! It was a delight to watch them in the fun episode. Well, much to our delight, Kapil has now released the leftover content which is full of even more entertaining tidbits between the stylish sisters. In the YouTube video titled ‘Bacha Hua Content’, Bebo has now revealed that her sister Lolo was their late superstar grandfather Raj Kapoor’s favourite grandchild. It’s because Karisma inherited his beautiful blue eyes, just like Raha Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor reveals what's similar between her, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur

In the video, Kapil pointed out that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha also has baby blue eyes. Hearing this, Karisma shared that this is a similarity between her and not one but two star kids— Raha as well as Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. Lolo stated: “Actually, the interesting fact is me, then Taimur and now Raha, same eye colour of Dada ji.” How adorable is that? During this discussion, Kapil revealed that even his son Trishaan inherited the comedian’s grandfather’s eyes. Well, not just Raha but even her daddy Ranbir’s name was mentioned in this video.

In a segment Kapil shared that filmmaker Karan Johar once told him that Kareena knows all the gossip about the film industry. Bebo was shocked, but Lolo took it upon herself to tell the truth. Karisma revealed that Kareena and their cousin brother Ranbir are two people who know all the news and happenings of the industry. It isn’t limited only to gossip, which makes them the biggest industry insiders! Bebo innocently explained that the news reaches her and Ranbir and it isn’t as though they seek gossip from other celebs.

In the ‘Bacha Hua Content’ clip, Karisma further revealed that at one point, when they were younger, Kareena used to steal Lolo’s jeans. Karisma hilariously referred to her sister as ‘jeans chor’. Well, they are incredibly relatable, are they not?