Kartik Aaryan and Punchnama master Luv Ranjan to reunite for their fifth film — everything we know so far

The mammoth success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa installments may define the current trajectory of Kartik Aaryan's superstardom, but the films that thrust him into the spotlight will always be the Punchnama franchise. The 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a sleeper hit, but the 2015 sequel followed by 2018 release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is what established him as the next big thing to watch out for.

The one common factor between the early landmark films of Kartik's career? Director Luv Ranjan. And now as per a Pinkvilla report, the duo are reuniting for their fifth project together.

Their source based report quotes, "Luv Ranjan, and Kartik Aaryan have always been discussing a potential collaboration, and there’s finally a script that warrants the union of this duo responsible for as many as three pathbreaking entertainers. The film rolls in 2026 and is presently in the pre-production stage".

The source further explained, "The film will mark the fifth collaboration for Kartik and Luv, which is one of the longest-standing actor-director relationship in the modern era. The Luv Ranjan style entertainment, will be packaged with strong music. It’s going to be Kartik Aaryan in an avatar that audiences love to see him in".

While the Punchnama franchise is easily their most wildly popular collaboration, followed by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, their professional relationship expands way beyond that. 2013 film Akaash Vani flew severely under the radar on its release, despite repeating the Punchnama couple Kartik and Nushrat Bharuccha, but it all the same, managed to capture Kartik's range when it came to more sombre plots.