Kartik Aaryan mops the stage with his moves; Vidya Balan falls while dancing to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Ami Je Tomar 3.0

Last night was an eventful one for the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Ahead of the horror comedy’s much awaited release on Diwali this year, makers hosted a grand launch for the track Ami Je Tomar 3.0. The song first made its way to our hearts in 2007 when Vidya Balan gave an unforgettable performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa as the OG Manjulika. Well, this time she has been joined by dancing queen Madhuri Dixit, as the other Manjulika. The music video has won the internet over, but during the launch event Vidya ended up falling on stage while performing with Madhuri for the audience. Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's song launch

What has won hearts is how Vidya turned her fall into a dance step, handling the situation with grace. In the comment section of her viral video, many netizens lauded the actor. One social media user gushed, “Even in the face of a fall, Vidya Balan handles it with pure grace and elegance! ✨💫 True queen energy, nothing can bring her down! 👑❤️,” whereas another fan shared, “Still she kept performing with big smile and confidence and thats Vidya❤️ also how beautifully Madhuri had her back and supported her😍.” Well, another show-stealer at the event was lead actor Kartik Aaryan, who also left fans in awe of his moves.

No, we are not talking about a dance performance by Kartik on Ami Je Tomar, like we saw in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). We are talking about a clip where he helped out the housekeeping staff in mopping the stage by dancing along. The lights were dim and we are guessing Kartik thought no one would notice. But the host saw him and requested the actor to repeat his moves. In this video, Kartik sends the audience roaring in delight when he does his spooky slide on stage, while simultaneously cleaning the confetti with his shoe. Seeing this, one netizen joked, “Right Use Of Steps 😂😂,” while another fan called it ‘Rooh baba ka jhadu’.

After ‘jhadu’, we can’t wait to see Rooh Baba’s jaadu when he returns to theatres this Diwali. Also starring Triptii Dimri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to clash with Singham Again at the box office on November 1.