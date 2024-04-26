Kashmera Shah reacts to Govinda attending Arti Singh's wedding: My kids were happy to finally meet our Chi Chi mama

Putting all talk around a rift with nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah to rest, actor Govinda aka Chi Chi mama attended niece, Arti Singh’s wedding with Dipak Chauhan, on Thursday. Kashmera Shah on Govinda attending Arti Singh's wedding

And Kashmera couldn't have been happier with Govinda’s presence on this special day for the family. “Of course it was Arti’s big day toh woh sabse bada highlight tha. And then, the biggest and the most special moment for me was that mere bachchon ko ChiChi maama ka aashirwaad mila. They met him for the first time,” shares the actor, whose twin sons Krishaang and Rayaan were born in 2018.

Glad that this occasion marks fresh beginnings for the family, Kashmera adds, “Chi Chi mama blessing my kids without any malice marks a new beginning of our relationship with him. Woh mere mama-sasur hain, and now, my sons will also be able to know their granddad. I can now proudly sit and show them all his movies and songs. My kids were happy to finally meet him.”

Shah further details their encounter on the wedding day and tells us, “I was so happy that he didn’t keep anything in his heart and came to be part of our celebration. Krushna bhi bahut khush tha, he slept with a smile on his face. Krushna was standing next to Arti as her father and not her brother. I was the host for the evening, toh sab kuch bahut jaldi mein hua, we couldn’t have a proper conversation.”

The 51-year-old continues, “But yes, I did bend to touch his feet, though he didn’t let me. He was so warm to me, I am touched. Even Yash (Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja) came, usko mene 10-11 saal ka bachha dekha tha. After meeting Arti, Yash wanted to meet my kids. They all met their cousins for the first time. I had promised my sons that your elder brother is coming so they were waiting ki bhaiya kab aayenge.”

The feud happened between the two families in 2016 when some of Krushna’s jokes and Kashmera’s subsequent comments that didn’t go down well with Govinda’s wife Sunita, and in return Govinda and family also gave a cold shoulder to Krushna and his wife.

Admitting that it will take time for things to get back to normal like how they were, Kashmera says, “Krushna and I also will need time to be able to properly restart our talks with him (Govinda). But for now, I have buried the hatchet. Sir ke saath mera kabhi issue nahi tha. Whatever has transpired till date was only to protect my husband’s integrity. Unfortunately, things got a bit ugly but we all were protecting our families. Sunita ma’am ka mujhse naraaz hona banta hai, kyuki unka aur mera jhagda hua tha, sir ka aur mera nahi. In the end, we are a family, and we’ll surely meet at some other occasion again and get okay. I am hoping for the best.”