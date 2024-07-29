Kavita Kaushik bids adieu to TV industry due to regressive content: Arjun Bijla, Charrul Malik advocate for change

Actor Kavita Kaushik, known for her portrayal of Sub Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the comedy show F.I.R., recently disclosed in an interview her decision to quit the television industry, citing regressive content as one of the reasons. She said, “TV content is so regressive too and that’s why I don’t want to be a part of it. There was a time when TV was progressive and we had different kinds of shows. There was a variety and there was entertainment for everyone. But now, the kind of content we’re showing is really bad for the young generations to watch. The kind of regression we show in our reality shows and drama makes people hate each other. I have been a part of it as well and I am very sorry.” File photos of actors Kavita Kaushik (L), Arjun Bijlani (Top Right) and Charrul Malik

Following her announcement, we spoke to several actors from the TV industry to discuss the scarcity of progressive content on television and whether Kaushik’s decision signals a need for change. Here's what they said:

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

A file photo of actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan

I believe TV should show more progressive content. I have come across some old-fashioned stories. When that happens, I try to discuss with the team and see if we can make it better and more impactful. I sometimes think of the story as an audience and not an actor who is playing the character to get a better knowledge about the content. I also think the industry is slowly changing. There are efforts to bring new and better stories. But, it takes time for everyone to accept and embrace these changes. Writers should focus on real-life issues and diverse stories. More creativity and boldness in storytelling will help. I think times are changing and people are more interested in real life rather than reel life. It’s definitely time for the industry to think about making big changes in the kind of content we create.

Arjun Bijlani

A file photo of Arjun Bijlani

There are progressive and regressive shows on TV. Sometimes there are certain tracks that are regressive not the whole story. Times have changed and, according to time, even the making of TV shows and storylines must change. But what is happening with TV is the budgets aren't huge and so producers are left with no choice but to make shows on smaller budgets. And then, it is after all, a money-making business also. So, people will follow the business module more than the creative module. Having said that, the main change has to come from the makers. When that change comes. Things will fall in place. Additionally, it’s about a fundamental change that has to happen in the minds of people for there to actually be a change. Everything starts with or will. Till the time there's no will, change won't happen.

Rushad Rana

Actor Rushan Khan

The lack of progressive content on TV is quite evident, and it is something that concerns many of us in the industry. Over the years, I have come across regressive storylines. When faced with such situations, I try to handle them by providing feedback to the writers and directors, and by choosing roles that align with my values and the kind of impact I want to have through my work. There is definitely some resistance to change within the industry, largely due to the tried-and-tested formulas that guarantee TRPs. However, for the TV industry to become more progressive and inclusive, there needs to be a willingness to experiment with new and diverse storylines. Producers and networks should invest in stories that reflect contemporary issues and the diversity of our society. Additionally, there should be a greater emphasis on character development and nuanced storytelling that goes beyond stereotypes. Kavita Kaushik’s decision to leave the industry over content being one of the issues underscores the need for drastic change needed in the way stories are told on TV. This should serve as a catalyst for the industry to reevaluate its approach and prioritise quality and progressive storytelling. It’s a clear message that both audiences and creators are ready for a shift towards more meaningful and inclusive content.

Adaa Khan

A file photo of actor Adaa Khan

The lack of progressive content on TV is a challenge that many actors face. In my career, I have come across regressive storylines, and I handle them by voicing my concerns to the creative team. To move towards more progressive and inclusive content, the TV industry needs to diversify the types of stories being told. There should be a focus on inclusivity, representation, and tackling contemporary issues. Encouraging new writers and giving them a platform to share their unique perspectives can also bring about much-needed change. Kavita Kaushik’s decision highlights the need for drastic changes in storytelling. This act of standing up for one’s beliefs should prompt the industry to reflect on its current practices and embrace more progressive and varied narratives. It’s a clear signal that there is a demand for better, more inclusive, and innovative content.

Charrul Mallik

A file photo of Charrul Mallik

People say TV should change, TV should do this, TV should show us that. Audiences watch TV for time pass, and if a show works, it gets ads, which means business. It’s all about what the audience connects with and wants to watch. If you ask me, I would say there should be content on current topics that make people aware and bring meaningful messages. However, most people just want to see drama, drama, drama. The market works on demand and supply. It will only change when there is no more demand for the same old content. People need to broaden their perspectives, think, and understand.

Gulfam Khan Hussain

A file photo of Gulfam Khan Hussain

The makers are skeptical when it comes to trying new content. They think “let’s serve what works”. My logic is simple: if you present something out of the box with enough drama, there is a chance that you will bring about a revolution. Simply put, progressive content has to be made. It’s not like we haven’t seen progressive content being accepted before. So, it’s high time TV made some progressive content as well. I have known a few people in the past who have left the industry due to the feeling of dissatisfaction as performers. What makers have to realise is that today the content is getting stagnant and regressive to the point of people discarding shows. Too many shows have shut down in too short time and maybe this is the wake up call. It’s high time we brought a change by embracing new narratives and ideas and supporting content that challenges stereotypes.

(All photos: Instagram)