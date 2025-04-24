Kesari Chapter 2 director on casting Ananya Panday in Akshay Kumar’s film: ‘I remember watching her in Gehraiyaan…’

When it was announced that Bollywood’s OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar is returning to the silver screens with a spiritual sequel to his 2019 film Kesari, fans predicted another emotional and heart-touching cinematic experience. R Madhavan joined him, making Kesari Chapter 2 an even more thrilling ride. But when their co-star Ananya Panday was introduced as lawyer Dilreet Gill, many netizens lashed out questioning her casting. Post Kesari Chapter 2’s release, critics and fans alike lauded Ananya’s portrayal of a lawyer. But trolls continued trolling. Well, the film’s director Karan Singh Tyagi has now revealed why he decided to cast Ananya in the film, which follows the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in Kesari Chapter 2

In a recent chat with Filmfare, debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi revealed that he decided to cast Ananya Panday in Kesari Chapter 2 because he had witnessed her performance in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan (2022). Karan shared, “I remember watching Ananya Panday in Gehraiyaan. I was moved by her sensitive acting in that movie. I thought she was good. And she has a vulnerable side to her, and at the same time, she has a steely resolve. So, there are these two characteristics which were very important for Dilreet Gill's part. She's very good in the film. She worked very hard and went through extensive dialect classes for over a year. She shadowed a female lawyer and also went to the Bombay High Court to just witness a lawyer putting forth his arguments. What we are seeing on screen is the result of her hard work.”

Karan went on to respond to any criticism for his film with folded hands but humbly disagreed with those who questioned the casting choice. The director lauded Ananya and called her ‘very good as Dilreet Gill’. Karan concluded, “It's a very tough role and she's championed it beautifully.”

In Kesari Chapter 2, based on The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Akshay plays the role of advocate C. Sankaran Nair who sues the Crown and General Reginald Dyer for genocide. In this courtroom drama, with Ananya by his side, Akshay locks horns with R Madhavan. After the film's release, many netizens claimed that Akshay deserves a National Award for his performance. Have you watched Kesari Chapter 2 yet?