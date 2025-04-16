Kesari Chapter 2 First Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s ‘marvellous’ film leaves Delhi CM emotional; ‘rongte khade kar diye’

Ahead of its much awaited release on this Friday, makers of Kesari Chapter 2 hosted a special screening of the film in Delhi yesterday, on April 15. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead as late advocate C. Sankaran Nair alongside R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial follows the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Early reviews are now out, which predict that much like Akshay’s Kesari (2019), the spiritual sequel Kesari Chapter 2 could go on to be a milestone in the history of Indian cinema. The film was so ‘marvellous’, that it even left Delhi CM Rekha Gupta emotional. Delhi CM reviews Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2

Reviewing Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 in a viral video shared by ANI, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta shared, “Bohot hi marvellous movie. Thodi dekhi hai abhi maine. I wish to see it again. Main poora dekhna chahungi.” She went on to add, “Iss movie ne, jiss tarike se dekhte hue rongte khade kar diye, ki Jallianwala Bagh mein uss din kaise khooni Baisakhi manayi gayi. Aur desh ki azaadi ke liye karodo logo ne apni jaan gawa di aur itehaas ke panno mein kahin ghum ho gaye. Unka naam tak humein nahi maalum. Aur ab, jabki hum apne azaad desh mein saas le paa rahe hain. Hum sabka farz hai ki apne desh ke liye jeena shuru karein, desh ke liye kuchh karna shuru karein. Aur tann samarpit, man samarpit, aur yeh jeevan samarpit, chahti hun desh ki dharti, tujhe kuchh aur bhi du, aur bhi du. Thank you so much, I am very emotional.”

Just yesterday we had shared another early review, where lawyer and politician Charu Pragya had tweeted: “Watching the screening of #KesariChapter2, half way though the movie and I didn’t even blink in the first half! INCREDIBLE! Take a bow @akshaykumar. Your finest yet! Thank you @HardeepSPuri Sir for organising this.”

Kesari Chapter 2 is all set to arrive on the silver screen on April 18. Have you booked your tickets yet?