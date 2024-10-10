Khel Khel Mein on OTT: Akshay Kumar’s return to comedy wins hearts; fans call him ‘superb, comedy mein sethji’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is a Khiladi of all genres, whether its action or romance. But one particular art form that comes naturally to the actor is comedy. His timing is impeccable and he never fails to leave the audience in splits. Well, this year Akshay returned to the genre after 5 long years with Khel Khel Mein. The film received rave reviews even though it faced tough competition from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy Stree 2, which also had Akshay in an unforgettable cameo. Much to the delight of fans, Khel Khel Mein arrived on OTT recently. Khel Khel Mein has arrived on OTT

Soon after the comedy drama released on the digital platform, many movie-buffs binge-watched it and shared their opinion on social media. A majority of fans enjoyed Khel Khel Mein and especially loved Akshay! One Twitter review of the film read: “If you think #AkshayKumar can only play over the top comedic characters... watch #KhelKhelMein and see how he aces a very subtle character and still makes us laugh with his impeccable timing”, whereas another netizen shared, “#KhelKhelMein is so so good... Regret not watching it in theatres and I personally found it to be even better than #Stree2.”

After re-watching the film, an internet user gushed, “Watched #KhelKhelMein in @NetflixIndia Even ye mere 3rd time after theaters 15th & 19th August...till i have enjoyed much 🤩👌 almost sabhi ne achha acting kiya and comedy me sethji @akshaykumar ka koi muqabala nhi 🤩💥💫Masadaar Aziz makes a good colourful comedy film 3.5/5”, while another fan stated: “#KhelKhelMein on netflix.....very pleasantly surprised by this comedy and Akshay is superb....I think after years saw him in a decent movie.... definitely worth watching 👌👍.”

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal, Khel Khel Mein marks Fardeen Khan’s return to the silver screen after 14 long years. After reading these glowing reviews, are you planning to catch Akshay’s comedy on OTT this weekend?