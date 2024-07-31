Khel Khel Mein song Duur Na Karin: Akshay Kumar woos Vaani Kapoor, reminds fans of Desi Boyz with his romantic andaaz

Akshay Kumar has done a lot of films in his majestic career which spans over 3 decades. But each character managed to find a separate fan base. May it be Raju from Hera Pheri (2000) or wicked Sunny from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) which turned 20 years old yesterday. One such beloved role played by the actor, which made a permanent place in several hearts is Jerry from Desi Boyz (2011). Akshay’s camaraderie with John Abraham along with his sizzling chemistry with Chitrangada Singh made the film memorable. Well, fans are now getting similar vibes from his upcoming comedy Khel Khel Mein. Akshay and Vaani in Khel Khel Mein song Duur Na Karin

In the first track Hauli Hauli, we got a glimpse of Akshay and his leading lady Vaani Kapoor’s chemistry, along with his bromance with Fardeen Khan who is returning to the silver screen after 14 long years. But it was the end scene where Akshay was joined by Chitrangada which became a highlight of this music video. Well, the second track from Khel Khel Mein titled Duur Na Karin is now out. Once again, Akshay and Vaani’s chemistry is fire, but it's the Desi Boyz connection that fans can’t get enough of.

Akshay is sporting a salt-and-pepper look in the posters as well as the track Hauli Hauli. But he looks younger in Duur Na Karin. On Twitter, many movie-buffs are comparing his vibe as well as look to Desi Boyz’s Jerry. For instance, one fan tweeted: “The Authentic Desi boy look has been brought back , palang Todd Performance and look by #Akshaykumar in #Duurnakarein”, whereas another Tweet read: “The college Boy look of #Akshaykumar looks the same as Allah maaf karein in Desiboys #Khelkhelmein #Duurnakarein.” A third social media user shared, “#Akshaykumar looking really handsome in #Duurnakarein, his style and charisma reminds us of his look from Desi boys, good job #Khelkhelmein.”

Well, the expectations from Khel Khel Mein are quite high after the release of the first two tracks. We can’t wait to see Akshay rule the silver screen on August 15.