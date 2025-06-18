Khiladi Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration from Tom and Jerry, not Tom Cruise: ‘Tom is hanging on a plane…’

While Akshay Kumar is the OG Khiladi and action king of Bollywood, Tom Cruise is the biggest action star of Hollywood. Well, lately their high-octane action stunt sequences have been the talk of the town, with many netizens comparing the two. In one particular viral video, Akshay is seen doing a stunt on an airplane for his 2000 film Khiladi 420. Right under this, playing simultaneously, is a clip of Tom performing a similar stunt on a plane in a Mission: Impossible film. Akshay has now reacted to this viral video which has taken social media by storm. Akshay Kumar and Tom Cruise

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar revealed that he drew inspiration for his stunts from the beloved cartoon Tom and Jerry, not Tom Cruise. He was quoted saying, “You know where I draw all this inspiration from. You will not believe it from Tom and Jerry.” Akshay went on to add, “I love watching Tom and Jerry. I think it is the most violent thing. It is very violent. It is apparently made for children, but actually, if you look, there is so much action. I remember Tom coming from the helicopter, hanging and picking up Jerry, so I did that in Sabse Bada Khiladi. Then, Tom is hanging on a plane which is there in Khiladi 420.”

Akshay further described the children’s cartoon as ‘violent’. He stated, “It is so violent. Please try to understand; it is a violent film you are showing your children (laughs).” On the film front, Akshay has already had three releases this year — Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5. Up next, the Bollywood superstar will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Kannappa as Lord Shiva before taking theatres by storm with Jolly LLB 3 co-starring Arshad Warsi. Akshay has also been in the news lately regarding Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri 3, where the actor will reprise his beloved character Raju once again.