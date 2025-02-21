Menu Explore
Kiara Advani or Kajol? Karan Johar’s famous actor friend got scammed after ordering a designer outfit, fans guess who

ByMahima Pandey
Feb 21, 2025 02:38 PM IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has a cautionary tale for all fans! But netizens are more interested to find out who he is talking about. Here are their guesses

Online scams have become very common nowadays. May it be through phone calls, fake text messages received from a trusted number or lottery scams claiming that you have won but need to pay an amount to get the prize. Not just the public but even celebrities often fall for these traps! Indian filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed how an actor friend of his was duped of 82,000 after she ordered a ‘designer’ outfit online through social media. But who is KJo talking about? Well, the internet has made a few guesses.

Karan Johar with Kiara Advani and Kajol
Karan Johar with Kiara Advani and Kajol

In a recent podcast Karan revealed that someone close to him got scammed. Without naming her, he shared, “Well, I can't mention her name. She won't like it. She was a famous friend of mine, an actress, and she had to go to this international film festival. And generally while scrolling through Instagram one night she saw that there was a limited edition designer outfit and it was supposed to be sold at an unbelievable price. Originally priced at about 4.5 lakhs, for just 82,000 or something. So she thought ‘wow what a deal’. She DMed them. They immediately responded by saying ‘oh it's our last piece, grab it now otherwise you're going to lose it’.”

Any Guesses who seems like maybe Kiara or Alia
byu/Dazzling_Complex5897 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Karan went on to state that his friend got really excited and asked the seller for pictures of the gown, which they provided with ‘every single detail’. Convinced, the actor transferred the amount through her UPI ID. However, the gown never arrived. That’s not all! Karan revealed that his friend repeatedly pressed them for delivery or refund, but nothing happened. Well, we don’t know for what reason, but many netizens are convinced that KJo is either talking about Kiara Advani or Kajol. Under a Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “He’s saying friend, he’s more of a father figure to Alia, it’s definitely kajol,” whereas a netizen wrote, “If this story is true then it's Kajol for sure.” Another comment read, “The green dress Silhouette looks like Kiara though. But I am not sure if she’s close to KJo like Alia or a Kajol/Kareena,” whereas an internet user pointed out, “Kiara's real name is Alia.”

Which actor went to a film festival recently? Well, we don’t know who the filmmaker is talking about, but Karan’s story will surely serve as a cautionary tale for all of us!

