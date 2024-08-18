Kolkata doctor rape-murder case | Trinetra Haldar: It feels like a deeply personal loss

Trans actor Trinetra Haldar, a former medical professional, voices concern over the recent alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. Sharing her initial reaction to the horrific incident, she tells us, "It left me numb. It's not the first time that we as doctors have gone through something like this. It feels like a deeply personal loss," adding, "Although I don't practice anymore, all my closest friends are doctors and I still feel I am a part of the community. It's unfortunate that this is one of many instances of violence against doctors, especially females." Trinetra Haldar on Kolkata rape case

The 27-year-old, who was last seen in the second season of the web series Made in Heaven, further notes that such incidents even occurred during Covid. "We live in a society where we aren't assured of the security of not just doctors but also women."

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Rimi Sen demands death penalty

Regarding her August 11 Instagram post, where she first expressed her anger and outrage over the Kolkata rape and murder incident, Haldar says, “For me, my entire existence on social media is built on authenticity. I was just being honest about my opinions."

Highlighting how public figures sometimes prioritise their image over addressing such issues, Haldar says, "I realise now as an actor that it's not true for everybody. We live in a world where optics are everything and talking about a sensitive matter can affect your life in a very real way. It's unfortunate but it's true." She, however, emphasises, “We [actors] are not just public figures. At the end of the day, we are also women. It’s our responsibility to protect doctors, who provide life-saving services. Every single one of us has been through harassment.”

Also Read: Trinetra: A lot of queer characters are written for diversity hire| Pride Month Special

Haldar is candid about her own experiences with harassment. “I have faced many sexual advancements by strangers. I have encountered this as a doctor as well. When you are in a rural posting or at work, you see thousands of patients and it’s not uncommon for a male patient to misbehave with you or to pass a lewd comment, make an inappropriate gesture, or even flash you," she says, adding, "These things happen, and they have happened to me.” She further says, “We [doctors] have so little time, and we just yell at the patient and move on. You try not to make a big issue, but wherever you can speak up, you do."

"As doctors, our hands are tied because we have to take care of ourselves; no one else is going to do it," she concludes.