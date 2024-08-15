Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Rimi Sen demands death penalty

Actor Rimi Sen, who grew up in Kolkata, expresses grave concern over the recent alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in her hometown. Sen has called for stricter legal measures, insisting that the perpetrator should face the death penalty. "I think isko death penalty milna chahiye, iss aadmi ko, jo bhi responsible hai. Stricter laws se bhi zyada stricter punishment honi chahiye ke log dare aisi harkat karne ke pehle (I believe that this person deserves the death penalty. The punishment should be so severe that it deters others from committing a such heinous acts)," Sen asserts. Rimi Sen speaks out against the recent Kolkata rape case.

The 42-year-old actress, known for her work in Bengali films such as Sajani and Swapner Din, argues that lenient punishments embolden criminals. She advocates for India to adopt a system similar to Dubai’s, where capital punishment is imposed on rapists.

"India ko Dubai jaisa rule follow karna chahiye. We lack them (stricter laws and punishments) because here, power games and connections often help people get out of such situations. No matter how much we protest, things will not change," she laments.

Aparns Sen joined the protest in Kolkata.

Several film personalities, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Alia Bhatt, have voiced their outrage on social media. Filmmaker and actor Aparna Sen, Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly, and Riddhi Sen among others have even joined the protestors on the streets in Kolkata.

However, Sen emphasises that the issue goes beyond celebrity outrage. "Sirf celebrity nahi, sab logo ko raastein pe utar jana chahiye. There is no point in protesting for a photo op. If all doctors go on strike, imagine how much suffering will ensue," she ends.