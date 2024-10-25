K-pop singer Aoora on performing Malayalam songs: It took me a month to get the diction correct

Korean singer Aoora has been in India since his stint on a popular reality show, and after one-and-a-half years, he feels more at home here. “It truly feels like my second home. In fact, when I go to Korea now, I feel like I am going for a vacation,” he says, reflecting on the experience from his recent concert at Anant Samagam by Aalekh Foundation in Delhi, where he performed songs in Malayalam language. Aoora on performing Malayalam songs

The artiste reveals that he was introduced to Malayalam music by a friend, who made him listen to some folk songs from there, and he instantly fell in love with them. “I love South Indian music because of its rich sound and energy. When I decided to sing Malayalam songs, it was because I loved the beats and song theme. It gave me an opportunity to learn so much about a new culture and place. It took me almost one month to get the diction correct, but I am happy with the love it received. Having said that, I am learning English and Hindi now. I would love to learn more languages too,” he says, adding that he is also planning to release a Punjabi song around Lohri next year.

Enjoying the festive period in India, Aoora says, “I have been fortunate enough to get to enjoy almost all Indian festivals. Last year, I celebrated Diwali here and then, I went for Navratri and Durga Puja. I celebrated Holi and Janamashtami this year. I have celebrated Eid with my Indian friends and been a part of Iftaar parties. I also celebrated Onam this year and every festival is so much fun. I loved being a part of every festivity.”

Having been a part of Indian showbiz, Aoora is now keen to step into the Indian film industry. “I want to explore Hindi as well as the South cinema. There are various discussions happening currently, but I am working hard to work on my diction and language learning before taking up my next project,” he insists, adding that he has many Indian artistes on his list that he wants to team up with: “I would love to collaborate with Mitraz, Darshan Raval, Arman Malik, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Mika Singh and Arijit Singh. I love all of them.”