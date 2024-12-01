KR$NA, Fotty Seven and Bali enthral Lucknowites

Rapper and musician KR$NA enthraled Lucknowites with his rocking performance at a concert held to mark the Black Friday sale at Phoenix Palassio mall. He belted out some of his hits, including I Guess, Ykwim, Hoga Amigo, Joota Japani and Khatta Flow. Rapper and musician KR$NA performing to the packed audience during a musical concert held in Lucknow

Singer-rapper Bali peforming in Lucknow

Before KR$NA stepped on stage, singers Fotty Seven and Bali set the mood with their groovy raps. They performed their hit solo numbers and then the duo, who have come up with EP Jai Veeru and are also tagged so, presented Mera Bhai together. The fans went crazy when Bali presented Ladka Yeh Sach Mein Pagal Hai and Nawabzada. Musicians Ron & J and Azinky were the opening acts.

Fotty Seven performing in Lucknow

Bali went gaga over Lucknow’s galawati kebabs and praised the Awadhi cuisine and posted a video on his social media account for the same. He also went to have some chai at the iconic Sharmaji Ki Chai.