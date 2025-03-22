Kylie Jenner thinks she's 'better' than sister Kendall Jenner, has a whole list of receipts to prove her point

Siblings, especially sisters have the most peculiar yet gratifying bonds. It just hits different when you've literally grown up with someone in the same house. And though from the outside looking in, it may feel the dynamic may be colossally different for families in the arc light, at the core of it, it really isn't. And the Kardashian clan is proof! Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner playfully spar over who's the 'better' one

Though all five sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian share an impeccable bond, Kylie and Kendall, as seen through the annals of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians lore, have always been a unit. In a recent sit-down, the two were asked how they were opposites. Well to start off, both were dressed in black though Kendall was channeling her favourite aesthetic — androgyny — while Kylie was dressed in an uber-feminine sheer number. But beyond the eye, Kylie for one, sure had LOTS to say.

Kendall's response may have begun a little guarded, "The list is long, I feel", she said; but Kylie jumped right in with a declaration of "Okay, so I think I'm more free spirited", completely throwing Kendall off the track who could only react with "Excuse me? Oh, I don't know if that was the right term". As she pointed out how she was going to lose sleep over it, you would think the demure Kylie would take a step back, and she did for a split second even! Stating, "Let me start over. I think I am..." but then soon dove into a sea of uber-cool adjectives. "Unbothered? More easy going? Cooler?", she sassed.

Kendall, still in disbelief, added to it (presumably) in sarcasm with "Oh my God. Prettier? More gorgeous? Better body?". Kylie channeling cool black cat energy quipped, "I wasn't gonna go there". She however did ease up for a bit when she told Kendall, "Your face card goes hard". But it was too little to late for Kendall who just screamed, "Kylie, no!".

The duo's scattered discussion soon freeballed into Kylie trying to decide what kind of sound both of them were. Kendall's sound, hummed by Kylie was of course diabolical in the face of what the beauty mogul hummed for herself. She eventually however, softened the same to define her sister with a kinder sound, because as Kendall screamed, "frequencies are huge for me!".

Playful or pouty, what do you think was the vibe of this exchange?