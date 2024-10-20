'Is that...bubble wrap?': It's a hard pass for the internet on Kylie Jenner's vintage Thierry Mugler moment

Bright locks, juicy lips, a mini-fortune's worth of bracelet stacks or matching your car to your OOTD — there has literally, never been a dearth of fashion inspo from the iconic Jenner beauty mogul, attainable or delightfully outlandish. Recent years may have seen Kylie significantly tone down the eccentricity to embrace a more demure, hot-mom coded roulette of looks, over public appearances that seem to be getting more and more exclusive by the day — but it has, in most cases, been one serve after the next, so much so, that Kylie may just be the last name that pops into your head when thinking of fashion fails. Well, the mighty seem to have briefly fallen. Kylie walked the red carpet at the fourth Academy Museum Gala in a vintage Thierry Mugler couture gown from the house's Spring/Summer 1998 line. The look was giving...nothing. And the internet agrees. Kylie Jenner's vintage Thierry Mugler look from the fourth Academy Museum Gala red carpet fails to impress the internet(Photos: X)

Now if you, like us, are wondering how a vintage Thierry Mugler number could possibly be categorised as a fashion fail, the answer lies in the tweaks made to the piece to suit Kylie's personal aesthetic. The champagne-hued sheer and shimmering bodysuit inlay, layered with the svelte black skirt complete with thong-esque cutouts placed at the hips, somehow lost it's charm when the bodysuit was altered to fit Kylie's petite torso like a glove, with no breathing space — as usually goes the brief with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"The designer hates Kylie for sure", "Kylie noooooo", "Is that…. Bubble wrap?? The tops half of Kylie’s dress looks like something I’d use to protect a fragile package 💀" and "What? This is terrible", made up the brief of most of the attention that Kylie's look managed to generate. Speaking of attention, the sister moment that she shared with Kendall Jenner, dressed in a black Schiaparelli cutout couture number, complete with her Hollywood glam-coded recently blonded locks, saw the latter completely takeover the spotlight.

Unlike Kylie's OOTN, Kendall's look was a hit, with comments reading: "Kendall, stunning!" and "Kendall's dress is so unique! Can't imagine the talent behind that pattern!".

Do you think Kylie managed to pull off the Mugler number?