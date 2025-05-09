Legendary British rock band The Who announces farewell tour: ‘All good things must come to an end’

Legendary British band The Who are set to embark on their final farewell tour in the United States, after which they will retire for good. During a press conference held in London on Thursday, the iconic group and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced they would be heading out on one last tour across North America later this year. The Who will go on their farewell tour later this year

“Well, all good things must come to an end,” guitarist Pete Townshend said in a press release. “It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal,” Pete added.

The 79-year-old musician noted that he and frontman Roger Daltrey “still carry the banner” for their late bandmates, Keith Moon and John Entwistle, as well as for their devoted fanbase.

“I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy — the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy,” Pete continued.

“Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love, and laughter. Make sure you join in,” he added.

Named after the band’s rarely-performed 1971 track, The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour will begin in Florida, before the group travel across the United States and Canada for the 14-date concert series. They are set to conclude the tour with a final performance in Las Vegas in September.

“Every musician’s dream in the early '60s was to make it big in the U.S. charts. For the Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever,” Daltrey added in his own statement. “The warmth of the American audiences over the years has been inspirational to me, and reflects the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom!” he said.

He continued, “Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me — this was the land of the possible. It's not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with the Who has been. Thanks for being there for us, and look forward to seeing you one last time.”

This is not the first time the Who have announced a farewell tour. The Baba O’Riley hitmakers originally retired after completing their first farewell tour in 1982, but have since reunited for several more over the years, including the band’s 50th-anniversary tour in 2015.