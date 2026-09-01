Lionel Messi retires: The no. 10 signs off as celebs and teammates pay tribute

Indian celebrities were among those who joined the tribute. Kareena Kapoor Khan responded to Messi’s retirement post on Instagram, leaving several red heart emojis. The actor previously met the football icon during his promotional visit to India in December 2025, where she posed for photos with him alongside her sons, Taimur and Jeh. Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran also paid tribute, sharing Messi’s farewell video with the caption: “Thank you” Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram stating, “There are very few who become legends while they are still writing history. You are one of them, Leo. What a phenomenal career! The game will remember you long after the final whistle.”

The outpouring of grief and gratitude has transcended the sporting world, with stars from various industries sharing their respects.

Messi announced his decision in a heartfelt Instagram post, describing it as a “painful” but necessary step. “After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I’m retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment,” he wrote. Messi, 39, concludes his illustrious international career as Argentina’s record appearance-maker and top scorer, with 207 appearances and 125 goals, having led the team to FIFA World Cup glory in 2022. Celebrity Tributes:

The retirement of football legend Lionel Messi has triggered a wave of emotional tributes from fans, footballers, and celebrities worldwide. The Argentina captain confirmed on August 31, 2026, that he is stepping away from international football after more than two decades representing his national team.

The former Indian batter, Shikhar Dhawan Expressed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Argentina shirt won’t feel quite the same without the No. 10, reflecting deeply on Messi’s journey of pressure, perseverance, heartbreak, and ultimate glory.



Teammates’ Reacts:

The tributes from Messi’s longtime Argentina teammates have been particularly poignant, highlighting not just his skill, but his character behind the scenes:

Ángel Di María: Reflecting on their two decades together, Di María wrote, “How difficult it is to read that you are retiring... All I know is that I was born in the right century to be able to watch you, enjoy you, and, on top of that, share all these years with you in the national team.”

Rodrigo de Paul: Highlighting Messi’s character away from the spotlight, de Paul shared, “There’s something I always wanted throughout all these years: for every Argentine to truly know who you are. What you’re like when there are no cameras, no stadiums, when you’re simply yourself... You always felt that your boots were the best way to speak.”

Lautaro Martínez: The striker bid a simple, emotional farewell to his leader, stating, “We’re going to miss you so much, capitán.”

Enzo Fernández: Sharing a deeply personal reflection, Fernández recounted pleading with Messi not to retire back in 2016 as a young fan, adding, “That kid was so lucky… Thank you for letting me share a part of your story.”

Messi stated that he leaves with “peace and pride,” acknowledging that while the decision hurts, he believes it is time to allow the next generation of Argentine talent to shine.