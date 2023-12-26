Lost Stories: India’s diverse music scene has always been an inspiration

The DJ-producer duo, Prayag Mehta and Rishabh Joshi, who form the Lost Stories, have carved a niche for themselves, thanks to their unique fusion of Indian Prayag Mehta and Rishabh Joshi recently released their two-track EP Jogan/Preet

folk sounds and electronic music. Reflecting on their 13-year journey, they express a deep connection to India’s diverse musical traditions. “We take pride in reviving forgotten sounds for a new generation. India’s diverse music scene — from thumri to garba — is a massive inspiration. We feel lucky to be born in a country with such rich musical traditions. Mixing electronic beats with traditional tunes helps us share the country’s music with the world,” Mehta tells us.

The duo’s latest release, the two-track EP Jogan/Preet, continues to showcase their quintessential sound.

“Our new EP mixes different traditional vibes, like using dholaks and drums from an ’80s Gujarati track. Our music always has a story, and these tracks talk about love, sacrifice, and being devoted to your special someone,” shares Mehta.

“Merging Indian folk with electronic dance music isn’t a formula for us; it’s an organic process that’s hard to put into words. We trust our ears and go with the flow when layering sounds,” he adds.

The Lost Stories duo, also tell us about their individual strengths and collaborative process.

“Over a decade of working together has led to an intuitive understanding of each other’s preferences. Rishab [always] focuses more on melodies, and I handle arranging musical elements. However, these roles have blended over time. We support each other the best we can. Of course, we have certain disagreements, but we always come back together. We understand the history and hard work of the past decade, and we respect that and each other,” Mehta concludes.