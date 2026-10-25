Mahima Makwana: Agra in the beginning of winter is simply magical

Actor Mahima Makwana’s quick getaway to Agra was the perfect blend of pre-winter magic and local indulgence. Mahima Makwana

Last seen in OTT series Musafir Cafe, the actor shares her experience on her visit to the Taj city.

“Agra in the beginning of winter is simply magical. Due to security concerns, I couldn’t visit the Taj Mahal this time, but my hotel room offered a perfect view of the monument and the Yamuna, which made up for it,” says the actor.

While she missed walking through the iconic marvel, she’s already planning a return trip. “The monument of love is the most beautiful monument ever, and I can’t wait to go back just to sit and watch its magnificence. I have been around the world but nothing can match the sheer brilliance of architecture here,” she adds.

For Makwana, her trip was a culinary adventure. “It’s impossible to choose between the food scenes of Lucknow and Agra! I love spicy food, so I binged on whatever street food I spotted chaat, momos, and I even got poori-kachori packed for later.” And, of course, no Agra trip is complete without a souvenir; she made sure to pick up some famous petha for her family.

Beyond her travel escapades, the actor is also gearing up for her next OTT project. She had recently confirmed to us that the second season of Musafir Cafe is in pre-production, where she’ll be reuniting with Vikrant Massey.