Mandana Karimi speaks out about her decision to quit acting: It’s hard to say no to money but…

Iranian actor-model Mandana Karimi, who gained fame for her stint in Bigg Boss 9 before her Bollywood outings such as Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 (2016) and Thar (2022), has now shifted her focus to academia. Mandana Karimi

After studying interior design, she is actively working in the field and also serves as a visiting professor at various institutes.

"I became a model at such a young age and had to support myself but I always missed the fact that I couldn't go back to school," she shares, adding, "One of my friends owns an interior design firm and he asked if I want to see what they do. When I explored the field, I started enjoying it."

Finally in a career she enjoys, the 36-year-old admits, "Acting was a job that I never loved, nor this industry. I am grateful for the time I spent there, but it wasn't something I was hungry for or crazy about."

Since completing a year-long course in interior design, Karimi has been turning down modelling and acting offers.

"It is of course hard to say no to money but I still have casting director friends, who call me for auditions and I have to say I can't devote so much time. I have projects, events, and my school that I'm focused on currently," she shares.

Acknowledging this change from being an actor, to now going to school and a "doing a 9 to 5 job", she confesses: "I now finish my work in office, then come home, and go to school...

My life has changed so much. But I'm loving it."