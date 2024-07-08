Margot Robbie debuts baby bump: Henry Cavill to Hailey Bieber, celebs gearing up to be first-time parents

Shortly after her 34th birthday, which she rang in on July 2, Margot Robbie jetted off for an Italian vacation with her husband of 8 years, Tom Ackerley. What appeared to be a casual summer getaway actually revealed itself to be a babymoon. Margot was seen taking a stroll by the walkway lining Lake Como flaunting a rather evident baby bump. Let's take a look at all the Hollywood A-listers set to embark on their parenthood journey for the first time this year. From Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley to Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso: Celebrity parents-to-be

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Barbie star Margot met actor and producer Tom on the sets of film Suit of Francaise (2014) in 2013. They tied the knot in December 2016 by the Australian Byron Bay. Almost 8 years later, Margot and Tom are gearing up to welcome their first child. The actor's now-viral photos, show her in a white crop top, paired with an oversized blazer and low-rise pants, both in black, chicly framing her baby bump.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso

Superman is all set to become a father! Following a romance now spanning 3 years and counting, actor Henry Cavill and top-ranking Vertigo Entertainment executive Natalie Viscuso, are expecting their first child together. The news was confirmed by Cavill himself in a media byte at the Man of Steel premiere. The actor even posted a picture of himself from his future baby's nursery celebrating Father's Day in advance.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced their first pregnancy on May 10 via an artfully shot video featuring the model and mommy-to-be in a sheer, fitted white lace number, accentuating her bump. Since then, Hailey has made multiple public appearances including their rather chic babymoon in Japan.

Separately, Justin was recently in Mumbai where he performed at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony.

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss took her fans by surprise as she debuted her baby bump during a January appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Elisabeth has chosen to kept mum about her pregnancy since then, sharing no updates, also not commenting on who the father of the child is. Nonetheless, 2024 is the year Elisabeth will be becoming a mother for the first time, considering she hasn't already welcomed her baby.

Besides these soon-to-be mums, actors Vanessa Hudgens and Suki Waterhouse have also embraced motherhood for the first time this year. Vanessa, who was the co-host for this year's Oscars pre-show, debuted her baby bump in a skin tight black ensemble. This comes following her December 2023 Tulum wedding with baseball player Cole Tucker. The High School Musical star confirmed having welcomed their baby girl on July 5.

Suki Waterhouse revealed being pregnant in November 2023 during a singing gig. She and partner Robert Pattinson welcomed their daughter in March 2024, with Suki also posing for the cover of British Vogue with the little one for their July issue.

Also having embraced parenthood for the first time is socialite Sofia Richie. Daughter to singer Lionel Richie, Sofia married record executive Elliot Grainge in a posh ceremony in France, on April 22 last year. In May 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge.

While not first-time parents, actors Joaquin Phoenix, Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale, Lea Michelle and Jenna Dewan are also in line to embrace parenthood all over again this year.

Which of these celebrity babies are you most excited for?