Mary Ann Alexander on collaborating with Craig David for Commitment: ‘Made me feel so seen and validated’

Fresh off that milestone, Mary Ann has dropped the official global remix of Craig David’s Commitment , featuring Tiwa Savage. For Mary, collaborating on a track of such global scale was “an honour” and “a blessing,” especially since it coincided with a planned UK trip that allowed her to be in the studio with Craig David himself.

Kerala-born and Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Mary Ann Alexander, is rapidly carving her space in India’s R&B and pop scene, and her recent milestones underscore just how far she’s come. Recently, she made history as the first Indian artist to be mentored by Grammy winner Anderson .Paak—a moment she describes as “incredibly validating” for a musician creating R&B from a little corner of India.

Alongside this, she also released her independent single Good Girl, a J Dilla-inspired track exploring the delicate dance between power and vulnerability. “It’s about submission, but not in a way that makes you less powerful. There’s a kind of strength in choosing to give in, and in being soft on your own terms,” she explains.

Her collaborations and solo projects exist in perfect harmony, flowing naturally from her admiration for the artists she works with. “When I collaborate, it brings out something in me that I probably didn’t know existed before,” she says. This approach has helped her establish a unique sonic identity—one that blends her Malayali roots with contemporary R&B, jazz, and pop influences.

Her recent appearance on the DJ AG Session saw her become the first Indian vocalist to feature on the platform. “It was such a unique setting to perform in, and my first time performing outside India. Definitely a memorable one,” she recalls.

Looking ahead, Mary Ann is candid about her dream collaborations, from Justin Bieber to Brandy—artists whose influence shaped her musical imagination. With her technical prowess, fearless storytelling, and international breakthroughs, Mary Ann Alexander is proving that Indian R&B is no longer confined to local borders—it’s ready to resonate globally.