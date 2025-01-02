MC Square: 'I incorporate elements of my culture and everyday observations into my songs'

For Delhi-based rapper Abhishek Baisla aka MC Square, music is a direct reflection of an artist's roots, struggles, and aspirations, and it is true, especially in MC Square's case. "Music should resonate first with those closest to you, and then, hopefully, with a wider audience," says MC Square, who feels that his music is not just about crafting catchy beats or delivering intricate rhymes—it’s about telling stories that reflect his truth and resonate with the people who share his experiences. MC Square has released his track titled Kakori Kaand

"My lyrics are rooted in my personal experiences, the lives of my friends, and the realities of our surroundings. Therefore, I incorporate elements of my culture and everyday observations into my songs," he says.

MC Square’s approach to music is grounded in his belief that it should connect deeply with one’s own community before expanding beyond. “The creative process for each of my songs is consistent. I begin by listening to the music and interpreting its inherent message. Then, I search for relevant cultural or historical references to incorporate, aiming to encourage listeners to explore our cultural history,” says MC Square who won the second season of the popular reality show MTV Hustle.

This philosophy is evident in almost every track he creates, including his latest release, Kakori Kaand. The song is a bold statement, blending the rebellious spirit of India’s past with the struggles of modern-day hustlers. He drew inspiration from the historical Kakori Train Robbery, a key event in India’s freedom struggle, which serves as a backdrop for the song’s theme of rebellion and defiance.

“I recognised the righteousness of their actions, understanding they were motivated by a noble cause. But the track is not a direct retelling of the robbery; instead, it channels the revolutionary spirit of those who fought against oppression. The attitude reflected in the song isn't an act; it's an inherited mindset, a way of life passed down through generations,” he explains.

The song is also about MC Square’s personal journey in the hip-hop world. His lyrics are inspired by his own experiences, the realities of his community, and the struggles he faces in his quest to make a mark in the music industry. For MC Square, the track is as much about cultural rebellion as it is about carving a space for himself and his roots within desi hip-hop.

“I belong to a community often stereotyped, even today, as thieves. This label has always bothered me,” MC Square states adding that the stigma surrounding his community is something he’s deeply connected to, and it serves as a powerful influence on his music. “This historical injustice, fuels my perspective. This personal connection to the struggle against unjust labels and the fight for a better future shaped the narrative of the song,” he shares.

The authenticity in his work has garnered praise from influential figures in the music industry, including producer Sez On The Beat, who called MC Square’s lyrical style unmatched. “Representing my roots authentically is crucial,” MC Square says, emphasising the responsibility he feels to inspire those from his own community. His focus is not solely on global recognition but on empowering others to share their stories.

“I believe I'm the first artist from my specific area, Baislaat village, to reach this level of recognition. Therefore, I feel a responsibility to inspire countless others from my community to share their stories. My focus isn't solely on view counts; it's about connecting with and inspiring the people of Baislaat. Their ability to relate to and find inspiration in my music is my primary goal. That's why incorporating my roots and culture into my work is paramount,” he says.

For MC Square, music is more than just sound—it’s a powerful act of rebellion and self-expression. Through his journey, he proves that staying true to one’s roots can inspire change, challenge stereotypes, and ultimately redefine the future of music.