Meri Bhavy Life actor Prisha Dhatwalia back on set after a foot injury: It’s a new challenge

Actor Prisha Dhatwalia had a fall while shooting her daily show on Tuesday (July 9) causing concern among the unit. Though, initially she thought it’s a minor sprain, with time the pain started worsening and she knew “it was some bigger”. Prisha Dhatwalia(instagram)

Speaking about the incident, Prisha explains, “I was waiting for my shot in the evening and stood up to fetch something and when I was walking I remember twisting my right foot and falling. I felt searing pain.” Her co-actor, Akshita Tiwari, immediately called for help. Prisha admits, “I had no idea that it was worse than a sprain.”

Prisha states that the initial first aid provided little relief. “I got a hot and a cold compress but the pain wouldn’t reduce, so we rushed for a checkup. The doctor concluded that it was a contusion and some swelling in the bones. It was extremely painful as I had no idea how to deal with such mishaps,” she shares. Following X-ray procedures, she was advised to wear a plaster. The doctors also stated that “if it doesn’t heal in 10 days, they will go ahead with an MRI because there are chances of ligament fracture”.

As she stays alone in Mumbai, she is finding this quite challenging. “It gets hard without family around, especially during such times. But theek hai, it can happen with anyone.”

Despite being advised three weeks of bed rest, Prisha was back on set of her show, Meri Bhavy Life, 30 minutes after the incident. “I was like ‘yeh mera show’, and I am in every other shot. So as suggested by the doctor for now, I will have a table by my side in every shot as I am not allowed to stand for more than a minute. It’s surely going to be tough but with help I will manage I feel,” she ends.