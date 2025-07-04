Metro In Dino Twitter Reviews: Anurag Basu’s sequel gets a glowing verdict, but Sara Ali Khan is the star of the show

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has been the mastermind behind several Bollywood hits. In the list of his most celebrated work, Life in a... Metro (2007) holds a special place. Not only did the film shake up the box office but also received critical acclaim. So when Anurag announced a spiritual sequel, fans were obviously here for it. Starring an ensemble star cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Metro... In Dino arrived in theatres today. Well, Aurag’s storytelling and his much-awaited reunion with Pritam is winning hearts. But the show-stealer this time is Sara as Chumki. Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino

Netizens had a lot to say about Sara Ali Khan’s new look in Metro... In Dino when the poster was unveiled. Some even compared it to the time her father Saif Ali Khan dressed up as a woman for Humshakal (2014). Meanwhile, her cute chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur was appreciated when the trailer and songs were released. Well, today netizens are busy gushing over her performance, which many are claiming is Sara’s career best yet. One such fan gushed, “Chumki is Sara’s best character. Period. #SaraAliKhan #MetroInDino,” whereas another internet user shared, “This is your reminder that Sara Ali Khan is OWNING the screen in #MetroInDino.”

Lauding the film, another social media user shared, “#AnuragBasu crafts a touching mosaic of modern love, loneliness & second chances. A spiritual sequel to Life in a... Metro, it connects four stories with heart, humour & honesty. No buzz, no big push — this one relies entirely on word of mouth. The #PankajTripathi–#KonkonaSenSharma & #AnupamKher–#NeenaGupta arcs stand out warm, witty, and deeply moving. #AdityaRoyKapur is in solid form, #SaraAliKhan surprises. #AliFazal & #FatimaSanaShaikh bring emotional depth, even if their tracks needed tighter writing #MetroInDino.” A fan also stated, “A soulful masterpiece. Watched it first day, first show — totally worth it! Top-notch cinematography, music, BGM, screenplay & direction. Thank you for this experience. 🙌.”

After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to watch Metro... In Dino on the silver screen this weekend?