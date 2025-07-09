Has Michael Douglas retired from acting?

6 decades, 2 Oscars and innumerable other accolades later, Michael Douglas seems to be finally taking things slow. Has Michael Douglas slowly retired himself from acting?(Photos: X)

The 80-year-old veteran powerhouse, while speaking at the at the Karlovy Vary international film festival in the Czech Republic rather nonchalantly announced, how for all practical purposes, he was done with his time in front of the camera.

There in lieu of the 50th anniversary of 1975 cult classic, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, on which he incidentally also served as producer, Michael shared a very real concern behind his decision to call it a day on his career.

"I've had a very busy career. Now, I have not worked since 2022, purposely, because I realised I had to stop. I'd been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set", he shared, adding, "I'm very happy with taking the time off. I have no real intentions. But I say I'm not retired, because if something special came up, I'd go back. But otherwise, I'm quite happy. I just like to watch my wife (actor Catherine Zeta-Jones) work", he quipped.

So what is Michael up to in his free time? Well, golf, of course. The actor also lightly joked about "trying to get a good script out of a "little independent movie", but for all practical purposes, he seems perfectly content with this stage of his life.

As far as his last project goes, Michael played the titular role in Apple TV+ series, Franklin, for which he had shot back in 2022. The series finally made its premiere last year. The plot of the show follows Benjamin Franklin in 1776 as he embarks on a secret mission to France, with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance, putting his world-famous passion for electrical experiments on the backburner.

Do you think Franklin was Michael's last project — or will he return to dominate the screens again?