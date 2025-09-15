Modern Family star Sofia Vergara skipped Emmys 2025 ceremony due to THIS reason!

She also posted a video from the hospital bed and another clip of herself rinsing her eye with water at the sink.

The 53-year-old actor shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram, showing her visibly swollen eye. “Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER. Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!" she captioned the carousel.

Colombian-American actor Sofía Vergara was forced to miss the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night after suffering what she described as the “craziest eye allergy” just before she was set to leave for the event.

Although she was not nominated this year, Sofía had been announced as one of the presenters for the ceremony. According to the Television Academy’s Sept. 9 press release, she was scheduled to present the award for lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. That award eventually went to Adolescence actor Stephen Graham, presented instead by The Hunting Wives actors Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman.

Sofía has been nominated multiple times for her roles in Modern Family and Griselda but is yet to win. Modern Family, meanwhile, holds the record for most wins in the outstanding comedy series category — tied with Frasier at five trophies — during its 11-season run from 2009 to 2020.

She wasn’t the only announced presenter absent on the night. Actor Eric Dane, who has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), was also scheduled to appear as part of a Grey’s Anatomy 20th anniversary segment but did not attend.

The Emmy ceremony, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, US, saw major wins for Seth Rogen, political statements from the stage, and standout moments ranging from glamorous gowns to a widely panned bit by host Nate Bargatze.