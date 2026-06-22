Moradabad welcomes team Welcome To The Jungle- Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, Akshara Singh

Moradabad was in for a treat when the team came visiting Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) on Monday as part of promotions for their upcoming comedy film Welcome To The Jungle. It was organised by TMU in association with Hindustan.

What happens when the star cast of Welcome To The Jungle- Akshay Kumar , Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav and Akshara Singh get together? They rock it, of course!

It was nothing less than a concert as thousands of students gathered to catch a glimpse of the stars. Cheers and whistles filled the air the moment the actors arrived.

Akshay kept the excitement levels high by interacting with students and even shaking a leg to the film's chartbuster Ghis Ghis Ghis with Akshara, who is a popular name in Bhojpuri films. Rajpal, meanwhile, had the audience in splits with his trademark humour. The banter between the actors kept the energy alive.