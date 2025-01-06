More legal woes for Nayanthara over Netflix documentary as Chandramukhi makers sue for using clips without permission

Lady superstar Nayanthara finds herself entangled in yet another legal dispute concerning her wedding documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, streaming on Netflix. Last year, she received a legal notice from Dhanush regarding the documentary. Now, the makers of Chandramukhi have also taken legal action, alleging unauthorised use of footage from the 2005 blockbuster in the documentary. Nayanthara's documentary has been in legal soup for several reasons.

According to reports, the makers have issued a legal notice to both Nayanthara and Netflix. The controversy stems from a clip of Chandramukhi reportedly being used without prior permission in the wedding documentary. As per the notice, they are demanding ₹5 crore in compensation from the actress and the OTT platform. Thus far, Nayanthara has not responded to the allegations.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale captures intimate moments from the actress's wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, celebrated in an opulent yet private ceremony in Mahabalipuram in 2022. The documentary explores their love story, the build-up to their marriage, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of their grand affair. Additionally, it features scenes and snippets from some of Nayanthara’s notable films.

Actor Chitra Lakshmanan, known for sharing exclusive cinema updates on his YouTube channel, has revealed that the Chandramukhi makers are displeased with the inclusion of certain scenes from the film in the documentary. They claim these clips were used without obtaining proper authorisation and have now sought legal recourse.

This is not the first time Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale has faced legal scrutiny. Previously, Dhanush, the producer of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, filed a legal petition against Nayanthara and Netflix for using footage from his film without consent. At the time, Nayanthara had publicly dismissed Dhanush’s claims with a pointed social media statement, which garnered significant attention from fans of the two South Indian stars.

It remains to be seen how Nayanthara will navigate this new legal challenge brought forth by the makers of Chandramukhi, a film that played a significant role in her rise to fame. In the 2005 Tamil classic, Nayanthara delivered a memorable performance as Durga, starring alongside Rajinikanth and Jyotika. Her role added emotional resonance to the narrative, helping cement her position as one of Tamil cinema’s leading female actors.