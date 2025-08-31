Mr India Rising Star 2025 Shiv Chordia on becoming the first recipient of the title at 18: I'm going to try my best

The winner of Mr India 2025 season 2, Shiv Chordia also became the first recipient of the Mr India Rising Star title. Mention this achievement and he proudly says, “It feels very special, as it was a dream that started three years ago when I won my first teen pageant. That's when I dreamt of becoming Mister India. It's a great honour and privilege to have the first ever Mister India Rising Star title. It comes with a lot of responsibility to convert this influence into impact in the right way and I'm going to try my best to achieve that.” Mr India Rising Star 2025 Shiv Chordia

Being just 18 years of age, Shiva admits it was a challenge to compete with all the other guys at the Mr India pageant. “I started training at such a young age, and I had to show that difference in my body composition in such a short span of time of six months. I also had my exams in the middle, so I went a little off track. But the physical transformation came with mental and emotional transformation as well. And I'm addicted to it now,” he says.

Ask him how he has such clarity at 18, and Shiv says, “Being spiritually rooted and connected keeps me stable and clear about what I want to do. I believe that's truly going to help me in ways that I can't imagine.” Post pageantry, Shiv wants to seek opportunities in modelling and acting, “while in the long-term I also have this inclination towards entrepreneurship. I am a Tabla player, I'm a Tennis player and all of that combined made me this candidate who could deliver in the best possible way.”

While he has much clarity for his age, he also does have a fun side. “I'm waiting to flaunt this title because it's my first year in college and during the top 12, all the co-contestants would tell me that if they were my age, they’d be going to college in style and clicking pictures with everybody. So I am looking forward to that too,” he signs off with a laugh.