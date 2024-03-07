Mumbaikars, get ready to see Ed Sheeran perform on a 360-degree stage!
Featuring a 360-degree revolving stage that will give a full view of Ed Sheeran from all angles, Mumbaikars get ready for a ball!
Calling all Beautiful People! Mumbaikars can get ready to groove to singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s music as the city is gearing up to witness his magic next month. The Ed Sheeran: + - = ÷ x Tour, brought by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow as promoters, lands in the country on March 16 that will feature some of his chart-topping songs.
With a colossal stadium-like set-up, the 33-year-old will be performing for music lovers on a 360-degree revolving stage that will give a full view of the singer from all angles at all times during the gig. A giant circular halo screen will be positioned at the centre of the stage that will add to the experience.
Before the main act, singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd. Post that, concert-goers can also enjoy singer Calum Scott’s opening act, featuring songs like You Are The Reason and Where Are You Now.
During his two-hour-long concert, Sheeran will draw from all his albums since 2011, including his all-time hits like Thinking Out Loud, Perfect, Photograph, Shivers, Give Me Love, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill.