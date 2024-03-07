Mumbaikars, get ready to see Ed Sheeran perform on a 360-degree stage!

Calling all Beautiful People! Mumbaikars can get ready to groove to singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s music as the city is gearing up to witness his magic next month. The Ed Sheeran: + - = ÷ x Tour, brought by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow as promoters, lands in the country on March 16 that will feature some of his chart-topping songs. Ed Sheeran

With a colossal stadium-like set-up, the 33-year-old will be performing for music lovers on a 360-degree revolving stage that will give a full view of the singer from all angles at all times during the gig. A giant circular halo screen will be positioned at the centre of the stage that will add to the experience.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Before the main act, singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd. Post that, concert-goers can also enjoy singer Calum Scott’s opening act, featuring songs like You Are The Reason and Where Are You Now.

During his two-hour-long concert, Sheeran will draw from all his albums since 2011, including his all-time hits like Thinking Out Loud, Perfect, Photograph, Shivers, Give Me Love, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill.