‘Mumma you're famous’: Shilpa Shetty reveals daughter Samisha’s reaction to paps; calls THIS person her biggest critic

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was one of the biggest female actors and fashion icons of the 90s. Not only did she shake up the box office with her films, but also gave the history pages of Hindi cinema several performances and dance numbers to cherish. But the most special thing about Shilpa is that even after all these years, she continues to be one of the most relevant stars of the Indian film industry. Whether it's through films, dance reality shows or social media. How does she manage that? Well, in a recent interview on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Shilpa opened up about her biggest critic and fan at home. Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan and daughter Samisha

Talking about her mother Sunanda Shetty, husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty shared, “Critic toh sabse badi meri mummy rahi hain. Aaj bhi unko bilkul achha nahi lagta main blouse high pehenti hun toh bolti hain ki, ‘Yeh blouse mujhe achha nahi laga hai.” Shilpa went on to give an example of an outfit she wore for Super Dancer. She explained, “So I actually, when I do something even today, I am catering to that TG, my mother. Ki unko achha lagega toh phir, you know, she's my audience. When she watches me onscreen, she really says it as it is. She'll call a spade a spade and I appreciate that. Even my sister for that matter. Otherwise, my husband also... I mean you know, now he's started... the first five years of marriage he didn't say anything and then after that (laughs) he was like, ‘Yeh nahi pehenna chahiye tha tumhe.’”

Coming to her children Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra, Shilpa revealed, “But I think my daughter, my daughter is very enamoured with this whole paparazzi culture. She's still just 5, so she's just kind of taking it all in and she's like, ‘Mumma, you're famous.’ That's the new thing, ‘Mumma, you're famous.’ I hear this very often now with her. My son is very chill, my son is very chill and I think I've become, I know about the goings on today and I'm I think I'm keeping up with, or other people say that, How do you reinvent yourself all the time?’ It's because my kids are that age that I get to know what they like and they, when they don't appreciate what I'm wearing, I want to cater to them now. You know? So, my son will be like, ‘I don't like these kicks on you.’ They're kicks by the way, they're not shoes or sneakers, if you please, anymore. So my language has changed, my taste has changed, because I'm catering to a new age and a new audience through my kids.”

On the work front, Shilpa is currently gearing up for her next release KD: The Devil. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, the Kannada-language action drama film is all set to arrive on September 4.