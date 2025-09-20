Music composer Jeet Gannguli: Zubeen recorded his last song with me before leaving for Singapore

Days after singer Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, music composer Jeet Gannguli, his friend and collaborator, tells us, “With him gone, it feels like I have lost the soul of my music. It’s extremely painful and difficult for me to believe it.” Jeet Gannguli and Zubeen Garg (left) (Jeet Gannguli )

As he mourns the late singer, Jeet reveals to us, “We just spoke four days back, and he said, ‘Once I am back, you come over to my Guwahati studio aur music banate hain.’ Before leaving, he recorded his last song with me, Vidhi Re for the film She To Ajo Bojhena. I was just mixing the song yesterday when I got the news. Zubeen had told me, ‘You complete the song, promote sath mein karenge’.”

As he looks back on his decades-long friendship with Zubeen, the composer says, “He loved swimming, scuba diving since always; everything related to water sports was his favourite. This guy swam in the Brahmaputra and in the Ganges several times.”

Having worked together on over 40 film songs across languages such as Bengali, Assamese and Hindi, Jeet’s association with Zubeen goes way back. Ask him about it and the 48-year-old shares, “We have known each other for over 30 years. We worked together on over 45-50 film songs, and of course the endless jingles that brought us together, way back in 1995.”

And it was their ad work that led to their first-ever film collab, the 2003 Bengali film Premi. “Tab tak bahut gehri dosti ho gayi thi. Zubeen was not just a singer; he was an emotion, a man with a heart of gold. Not many know this, but he had an NGO in Assam where he worked relentlessly to make the lives of the less fortunate better. He has left a void that can never be filled.”