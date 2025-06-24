Naagain actor Puja Sharma on comeback after 7 yrs: I took a break from TV to work in films, but couldn’t crack the code

Actor Puja Sharma is back on TV after a seven-year hiatus. Known for her roles in Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev (2011) and Naagin (2016), the actor shares, “Between 2018 and now, a lot has happened — countless auditions, the pandemic, a broken relationship, TV commercials that kept me afloat, and a personal loss in my family. I realised I was putting in hard work, but it wasn’t smart work.” Puja Sharma(Photo: Instagram/pujadoesntsharedesserts)

Looking back, she says, “After working in TV for 10 years, post Dil Se Dil Tak (2018), I decided to take a break and transition into films and OTT. I wanted to grow as an actor. Back then, unlike now, the ‘TV actor’ tag was a big disadvantage. Making the switch wasn’t easy, and everyone advised me to take a break and focus on auditions. I was close to a few opportunities that could have changed things for me, but first, the lockdown happened, and then luck wasn’t on my side.”

Today, Puja feels she could have approached things more strategically. “Instead of relying solely on film and OTT auditions along with ads, I should have explored theatre. Last year, I ventured into voice-over projects, which took off well. I’m also doing content creation now. I even shot for a feature film, but its release is pending. After my brother passed away a few months ago, I realized I needed to return to acting. Fortunately, I landed a strong role as a as a rebel Naxalite in the TV show Jhanak as the storyline takes a leap,” the actor adds.

All for TV even today, Puja lauds the medium, saying, “I have done diverse roles, but Naagin brought me fame, so supernatural shows have worked in my favour. TV caters to a unique audience, and thankfully, opportunities have expanded now — boundaries have blurred. Hence, I’m hopeful.”