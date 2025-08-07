National Handloom Day 2025| Rasika Dugal: The more I kept discovering handlooms, the more I fell in love with it

The love story of Rasika Dugal and Indian handloom goes a long way, and on National Handloom Day today, the actor reflects on it. “I was always naturally drawn to handwoven fabric. I wore so much of it in my college days as I loved the textures, colours and comfort. And in Delhi University, it was even cool to do so. The more I kept discovering handlooms, the more I fell in love with it,” she says. Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal insists that it’s the skill behind the making of the fabric that makes it all the more appealing. “The act of hand weaving is such an intricate and precise skill. The first time I saw a sari being woven was when I visited a family of Patola saree weavers in Gujarat while I was there for a shoot. I was totally moved by the involvement, the attention to detail, the precision and the skill. I thought to myself, ‘now that is art’,” she says.

Ask her about how the women in her family influenced her love for handloom and she shares, “You haven't grown up in India if you haven't heard the women in your family talk about saris and weaves. Visiting another city was often marked by buying 'kapda' which was traditionally from there. And a diverse saree collection was a matter of envy and of pride. So, conversations around different styles of weaving was something I grew up hearing. Also, a sari always came with a story and often an emotional one - mostly around how someone had saved up for a Kanjeevaram or how a Patola or a Pochampali had been in their family for years.”

And her love for saris has since grown and evolved. “I always disliked being tied down to a dress code. The pressure to turn up in something well put together was something I didn't want to bother myself with. That's when saris came to the rescue. It checked all the boxes - formal, graceful and easily accessible. To add to it, it was even comfortable. That's when it became my go to. And the love hasn't gone since. It’s only grown. When in doubt (or not) wear a sari,” she quips.

Rasika adds, “Every saree tells a story. From a weave, you can tell which part of the country it comes from. A drape also says so much about the person. It's great for character work too. Style or carry a sari differently and you can look like a different person. They are also a beautiful way to preserve tradition. They last for years, need no sizing or fitting, and are easy to pass on. I wore my mother’s sari for my wedding. And it felt so special.”

Talking about the importance of handloom in today’s time, Rasika says, “Handloom is not just textile, but a story — of the people who weave it, the communities it sustains, and the traditions it keeps alive. So, I think it most apt to wear a handloom when I travel to International film festivals to present a film I have worked on.”